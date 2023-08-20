Meet 'Microsoft Wali Didi'! Left High-Paying Job For Own Business... Her Monthly Income Is Lakhs These Days

Meet Shraddha Khapra, the young sensation known as the "Microsoft Didi" or "Shraddha Didi," whose remarkable journey has captivated hearts and minds. Hailing from a small village in Haryana, India, Shraddha became the first engineer from her village due to limited educational opportunities. Her academic excellence led her to pursue computer engineering at Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT), and she even interned at Microsoft. However, driven by a desire to make a difference, she launched her educational YouTube channel, "Apna College," which quickly gained a massive following. Shraddha's inspiring story resonates with countless individuals striving to overcome obstacles and follow their passions.

**Early Life and Education in Haryana**

Shraddha Khapra hails from a tiny village in Haryana and is only 23 years old. She became the first engineer from her village due to the lack of quality schools there, which led her to pursue her education in Delhi.



Her academic journey began at the "Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya," where she completed her primary and secondary education. She achieved a remarkable 94.4% in her 12th-grade examinations after securing a 10 CGPA in the 10th grade.

**Pursuing Computer Engineering**

From 2017 to 2021, Shraddha pursued a degree in computer engineering at Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT). She graduated with honors, earning an impressive 8.8-grade point average.

**Microsoft Internship and Career**

Shraddha Khapra had the opportunity to intern as a software engineer at Microsoft for three months. Her experience in the workplace environment at Microsoft left a significant impact on her. She believes that everyone should experience such a work culture. Following her internship, she secured another internship as a research trainee at DRDO for one month. In July 2021, she was appointed as a software engineer at Microsoft in Telangana.

**Launching Her Own YouTube Channel**

Despite her successful career at Microsoft, Shraddha's desire to make a difference drove her to start the "Apna College" YouTube channel. The channel garnered tremendous response as she began sharing educational content. She has a massive following on Instagram, with over 354K followers. Her identity is now closely associated with being the "Microsoft Didi."

Shraddha Khapra's journey serves as a testament to determination, hard work, and the pursuit of one's passions. Her success story continues to inspire many aspiring individuals, particularly those from humble backgrounds, to reach for their dreams.