Meet Naveen Krishna Rai, The Man Who Adopted A Village At Age Of 21, Provides Management Training To IAS, IPS, Judges..

New Delhi: Naveen Krishna Rai, a resident of Birpur village in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, might be an unknown name to us, but to the locals, he is nothing short of a hero. Because of him, the district's name has shone prominently on the map of India and people all around have come to know of Birpur.

At present, Naveen is the Manager of Government Affairs and Business Development at IIM Indore. However, Naveen owes his fame to the activities he had engaged in back in his home district. Because of his work, he has been facilitated by many organizations, including IIM Indore where he is an employee now.

Early Life In Birpur, Ghazipur

Naveen Krishna Rai, despite facing early challenges, achieved remarkable success at a young age. Born in Birpur, Ghazipur, his journey is a testament to resilience and determination.

Educational Journey

Raised by a single mother after losing his father, a sergeant, just months before his birth, Naveen's pursuit of education became a cornerstone of his life. Securing admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Prayagraj, provided him with quality education up to the 12th grade. He later pursued a B.Tech degree from Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.

Entry Into Social Work

Naveen's foray into social work began during his B.Tech studies, where he developed a keen interest. In 2015, guided by IAS Ranjan Kumar, the then DM of Gorakhpur, he initiated the 'Rural Youth Leadership Program' to foster leadership skills among the youth in rural areas of Gorakhpur district.

Adopting Motiram Adda Village

Collaborating with Commissioner P Guruprasad, Naveen adopted the Motiram Adda village in Khorabar block. They worked to raise awareness about government schemes, contributing to the village's development.

Role As A Management Trainer

Despite lacking a formal management degree, Naveen emerged as an influential figure in teaching management to government officers. His expertise led him to provide training on management subjects to officers and judges in various state training academies, including paramilitary forces, police, and judicial services.

Impactful Management Training

Naveen's contributions extend to providing management training to thousands of officers in the IRS, State Police Service, Administrative Service, and Central Reserve Force.

Advisory Roles In Government Committees

Recognized for his knowledge and expertise, Naveen serves as a nominated member on various government committees across states. His insights in the management sector contribute to shaping policies and strategies.

Naveen Krishna Rai's journey encompasses early struggles, educational achievements, impactful social work, and a notable role in management training and advisory positions within government committees.