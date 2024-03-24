Meet Pallavi Dempo, First Woman To Contest Lok Sabha Polls On BJP Ticket In Goa

New Delhi: Significant development occurred in Goa's political landscape, especially within the BJP as the party fielded its first woman contestant for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024--Pallavi Dempo--from Goa.

The BJP on Sunday released the fifth list of candidates for 111 constituencies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The featured Pallavi Dempo's candidature from South Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praised PM Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda for providing equality to women in politics. "PM Modi has been talking about 33% reservation for women but in Goa, it's already 50% and that too without reservation. For this, I would like to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and the party president JP Nadda," CM Sawant said.

Who is Pallavi Dempo?

The 49-year-old entrepreneur and educationist Pallavi Dempo is the executive director of Dempo Industries and holds a degree of graduation in chemistry and a postgraduate degree in business management (MBA) from MIT, Pune. She was a member of the academic council affiliated with Goa University from 2012 to 2016.

Dempo works as president of the Indo-German Educational and Cultural Society which contributes to the cultural enrichment between Germany and Goa. She is also a trustee of Moda Goa Foundation, a fashion and textile museum started by Wendell Rodricks.

In addition to her roles, Pallavi Dempo also played a significant role as a part of the managing committee of the Goa Cancer Society and also serves on the core committee of All India Management Association's Women's Council- AIMA Aspire.

Pallavi Dempo Family

Pallavi Dempo is the wife of Shrinivas Dempo a prominent industrialist known for his leadership in various business ventures. Shrinivas heads the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI). The Dempo family has adopted government high schools under the Rural School Adoption Programme to provide vocational training to girls.

View On South Goa constituency

The South Goa constituency is currently held by Congress leader Francisco Sardinha. The central ruling BJP had won this constituency only twice since 1962. South Goa constituency, spread across 20 assembly segments, had changed hands among the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, United Goans Party, and Indian National Congress. The BJP won this seat in the 1999 and 2014 elections but has struggled to maintain its grip on the seat.