Meet Pankaj Mishra, A Social Activist Who Wants Everyone To Understand 'Clean India, Green India' Message

A lot of people become the change they want to see in society. Pankaj Mishra, a social activist from Uttar Pradesh, wants to make the world a better, safer and greener place. He is the son of Usha Devi and Kripa Shankar Mishra, who did his MBA and started doing social work after college. During his college days, Mishra saw the issues people in rural areas face, and that's what encouraged him to become a social activist.

Pankaj Mishra is the founder of two organisations - Jan Samvad Foundation, and Member of Saving Nature Welfare Society and Charitable Trust. Jan Samvad Foundation has 800 members who work day and night for the betterment of people in rural areas. Mishra and his team members educate and make the rural people aware of natural calamities, help them with food, better farming methods and educational rights.

With Member of Saving Nature Welfare Society Charitable Trust, Pankaj Mishra and his 15000 team members promote the importance of tree plantation. In the last five years, the Trust has planted thousands of saplings all over the UP. Initially, Mishra and his team planted trees in rural areas but eventually, he catered to cities to make them more green and clean. He wants every person to promote the 'Green India, Clean India' message.

Social Activist Pankaj Mishra shares, "I created Janta Nursery, which is open 24 hours a day for nature lovers. Anyone can take a sapling from the nursery. The condition is that it has to be taken care of till it becomes a tree."

During the pandemic, Mishra and his team helped a lot of people from the rural areas. They educated the villagers about what's coronavirus, the precautions and safety measures they should follow. The social activist and his team members also distributed water, masks and hand sanitisers to thousands of people.

(Brand Desk Content