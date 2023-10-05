Meet Pratibha Verma, An IIT Delhi Graduate Who Left High Paying Telecom Sector Job To Become An IAS Officer - Inspiring Story Of UP Girl Who Got AIR 3rd In UPSC

NEW DELHI: Pratibha Verma's journey from a small town to the peak of civil services is a testament to the power of determination and resilience. She broke free from the confines of a predictable life, forsaking a high-paying job to chase her dream of joining the public service. The obstacles she encountered, the battles she fought against illness, and the sacrifices she made are all part of a narrative that redefines success. Pratibha's story inspires us to embrace challenges, push past our comfort zones, and pursue our ambitions with unwavering resolve.

Pratibha Verma's Inspiring Journey

Pratibha Verma's saga is a triumphant tale of rising against the odds. Hailing from the quaint town of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, this tenacious soul soared to an incredible All India Rank 3rd in the prestigious UPSC civil services exam, clinching the top position among women in 2019.

The Road Less Travelled

But make no mistake, this journey was no joyride. Battling ailments and adversities, Pratibha overcame all hurdles with the tenacity of a warrior. Her educational trajectory, starting from a Hindi medium school, through the corridors of UP and CBSE boards, led her to the bustling city of Delhi, where she pursued her B.Tech at the revered IIT Delhi.

A Twist Of Fate: Choosing Purpose Over Fat Paychecks

After a stint in the telecom sector, with a hefty paycheck in her hands, she chose to forsake financial allurements and follow her heart's true calling - the civil services. This pivotal decision in 2016 saw her leave her cushy job and set her sights on the UPSC exam.

Resilience Through Trials

Life threw its curveballs; dengue and typhoid tried to dim her light, but Pratibha's spirit remained unshaken. She refused to let health issues deter her. An IRS officer she became, but her heart yearned for the prestigious IAS tag. Health setbacks and a global COVID-19 pandemic couldn't halt her; she powered through, her spirit unbreakable.

Fulfilling A Childhood Dream

Against all odds, Pratibha kept the flame of her childhood dream alive, preparing relentlessly for the IAS. On her third attempt in 2019, she clinched the third rank nationwide, actualizing her childhood aspiration and cementing her position as an IAS officer.

Inspirations That Fuel Ambition

The call of duty and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the masses propelled her into the civil services. Her role models, remarkable women bureaucrats, inspired her to become a frontline responder during crises, pushing her to surmount any obstacle in her path.

A Vision For Change

With her newfound position, Pratibha aims to empower women and address children-related issues, particularly in her home state, Uttar Pradesh. Her story stands as a beacon of hope, encouraging others to chase their dreams, no matter the adversities.

As she embarks on her mission to empower women and champion children's causes, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Pratibha Verma embodies the true essence of leadership. Her vision is a beacon of hope, promising positive change and a brighter future for her community and beyond. Through her story, she teaches us that dreams, with dedication and resilience, can indeed be transformed into reality. Pratibha's journey is an invitation to all, reminding us that within each of us lies the potential to achieve greatness, and the capacity to make a lasting impact on the world.