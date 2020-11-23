Meet Sangeeta Devi from Jharkhand's Pratappur who took loan to build toilet in her home

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for a Swachh Bharat had such a major impact on Sangeeta Devi of Pratappur, Jharkhand that she didn't hesitate to take a loan to build a toilet in her home.

Such has been the focus on usage of toilets, which is closely linked to the PM's call for a Swachh Bharat, for women like Sangeeta Devi in rural Jharkhand, that they have built toilets in their village against all odds. These women have taken pledge of 'SWACCHTA ELAN'to ensure good sanitation in their communities.

Villagers of Pratappur in Jharkhand decided to put an end to open defecation by building toilets. Credit also goes to the awareness programe 'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon' that provided the much needed impetus to these villagers.

Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon (MKBKSH) or “I, A Woman, Can Achieve Anything” is an edutainment initiative launched by the Population Foundation of India (PFI). Through the edutainment initiative, the makers want to highlight the socital and and cultural norms around Indian families and educate the people on the same.

On On World Toilet Day (November 17), PM Modi had tweeted that the nation strengthens its resolve of Toilet for all.

In a tweet Shri Modi said “On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All. The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti.”

Sangeeta Devi said that earlier the women had to go a little further away from the village to defecate in groups and it would be very difficult, particularly during the rainy season.

She then discussed this issue with her husband and asked him to make a toilet for her. However, she and her husband didn't have money for building the toilet. Hence Sangeeta Devi used all her my savings and even borrowed money from others to build the toilet. Despite being mocked at for taking taking a loan to build a toilet, she was firm in her resolve and the result was for everyone to see.

Gradually, others in the village -- 40-year-old Sheela Devi, 13-year-old Monu Kumar -- also understood the importance of toilets and spread awareness in the village so that everyone would build toilets in their homes.

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India said that she is very glad that MKBKSH has become a trendsetter in using innovative communication techniques to change behaviours. .