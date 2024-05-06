Advertisement
Meet Vaitheeswaran: Inspiring Disabled Academic Turned Swiggy Sensation

Currently 36 years old, he holds a senior executive position in a healthcare company and also works as a food delivery agent for Swiggy. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 01:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet Vaitheeswaran: Inspiring Disabled Academic Turned Swiggy Sensation

Trichy-based T. Vaitheeswaran was afflicted with polio at the tender age of two. The unfortunate condition had left him paralyzed in both legs. However, this setback didn't stop him from embodying courage and resilience. 

Currently 36 years old, he holds a senior executive position in a healthcare company and also works as a food delivery agent for Swiggy. While many would flinch away, Vaitheeswaran would dedicate sixteen hours a day to his work.  

According to a report, Vaitheeswaran would begin his day by visiting eateries around six in the morning to collect food orders, which he then delivers to customers on his motorcycle. A video featuring Vaitheeswaran has garnered a lot of attention online.

 

Apart from being hard-working, there is more to Vaitheeswaran. Despite facing challenges, Vaitheeswaran has pursued opportunities for government employment, attempting the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) test on four occasions. 

Even spiritually, Vaitheeswaran comes across as a fulfilled individual. He has embarked on spiritual journeys to various destinations such as the Amarnath Cave Temple in Jammu and Kashmir, Kedarnath, and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, as well as Parvathamalai, Siddharmalai, Velliangiri Hill, Sathuragiri Hill, and Parvathamalai Hill in Tamil Nadu.

