trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648459
NewsIndia
VIKAS DIVYAKIRTI

Meet Vikas Divyakirti, Who Cleared UPSC CSE In 1st Attempt But Left Job To Establish One Of India's Famous IAS Coaching Centres

Vikas Divyakirti, who established 'Drishti IAS', began his professional career as an assistant professor at Delhi University.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Meet Vikas Divyakirti, Who Cleared UPSC CSE In 1st Attempt But Left Job To Establish One Of India's Famous IAS Coaching Centres

New Delhi: Dr Vikas Divyakirti is an internet sensation, who is well known for helping UPSC aspirants with his tips and tricks. However, not many people know that Divyakirti had cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt but had left the job to return to the teaching profession.

Vikas Divyakirti began his professional career as assistant professor

Born on December 26, 1973, in Haryana, Vikas Divyakirti reportedly did his schooling from Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani. He then did his graduation from Delhi University's Zakir Husain College. 

Divyakirti began his professional career as an assistant professor at Delhi University. In 1996, he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt. 

Divyakirti worked for a year at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. After that, he resigned from his post and resumed teaching.

Vikas Divyakirti established 'Drishti IAS' in 1999

Following his resignation from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Vikas Divyakirti established 'Drishti IAS' in 1999. Today, 'Drishti IAS' has become one of India's premier UPSC coaching institutes and online study web portals. 

Currently, it is located in three cities and its main center is in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. It also has branches in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Drishti IAS has wide presence on Youtube, Instagram

Drishti IAS has a wide presence on social media platforms, which mostly have informational videos curated by Divyakirti. While Drishti IAS has over 1 crore subscribers on its YouTube channel, more than 1.2 crore people follow the Institute on Instagram. 

Last year, Vikas Divyakirti also opened his own YouTube channel, which currently has nearly 2.5 crore subscribers.

Vikas Divyakirti has pursued studies in various disciplines

Vikas Divyakirti, who has a Ph.D. in Hindi Literature from Delhi University, has pursued studies in various other disciplines like Sociology, Philosophy, Law, and Management.

According to Drishti IAS's website, he has a dream to see our society having a 'Culture of Discourses' wherein social-political issues are understood through free and constructive discussions and not by enforced consensus or herd mentality. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train