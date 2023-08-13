New Delhi: Dr Vikas Divyakirti is an internet sensation, who is well known for helping UPSC aspirants with his tips and tricks. However, not many people know that Divyakirti had cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt but had left the job to return to the teaching profession.

Vikas Divyakirti began his professional career as assistant professor

Born on December 26, 1973, in Haryana, Vikas Divyakirti reportedly did his schooling from Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani. He then did his graduation from Delhi University's Zakir Husain College.



Divyakirti began his professional career as an assistant professor at Delhi University. In 1996, he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt.

Divyakirti worked for a year at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. After that, he resigned from his post and resumed teaching.

Vikas Divyakirti established 'Drishti IAS' in 1999

Following his resignation from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Vikas Divyakirti established 'Drishti IAS' in 1999. Today, 'Drishti IAS' has become one of India's premier UPSC coaching institutes and online study web portals.

Currently, it is located in three cities and its main center is in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. It also has branches in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Drishti IAS has wide presence on Youtube, Instagram

Drishti IAS has a wide presence on social media platforms, which mostly have informational videos curated by Divyakirti. While Drishti IAS has over 1 crore subscribers on its YouTube channel, more than 1.2 crore people follow the Institute on Instagram.

Last year, Vikas Divyakirti also opened his own YouTube channel, which currently has nearly 2.5 crore subscribers.

Vikas Divyakirti has pursued studies in various disciplines

Vikas Divyakirti, who has a Ph.D. in Hindi Literature from Delhi University, has pursued studies in various other disciplines like Sociology, Philosophy, Law, and Management.

According to Drishti IAS's website, he has a dream to see our society having a 'Culture of Discourses' wherein social-political issues are understood through free and constructive discussions and not by enforced consensus or herd mentality.