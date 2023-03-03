topStoriesenglish2579513
Meghalaya Election Results 2023: With NPP-BJP Short Of Majority Mark, Check How Numbers Are Stacked Up For NDA

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27. 

SHILLONG: National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Friday called on Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the government in the northeastern state. Sangma, the outgoing chief minister, claimed that he has an "absolute majority with more than 32 MLAs" on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties.

Addressing a press conference before going to Raj Bhawan, Sangma said, "We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support."

State BJP president Ernest Mawrie told PTI that NPP has the support of 34 MLAs as the party has the backing of legislators of Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), People's Democratic Front (PDF) and Independents, besides those of the saffron party.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27. The BJP, HSPDP and the PDF won two seats each, while two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

The UDP, which was NPP's ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies.

Asked if the NPP will seek the support of any other party, the state BJP chief said that it is unlikely as the required number to form the government has been achieved.

Mawrie also claimed that the new government will take oath on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the programme.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

