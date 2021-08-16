Meghalaya Home Minister resigns amid unrest over killing of former militant leader

Shillong: After the encounter of a former leader of banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned from his post.

"Today, I had a meeting with the party president and senior members of the party where I explained to them regarding the Aug 13 incident (encounter). I have decided to write to Chief Minister to relieve me from the home department," he said on Sunday (August 15), according to news agency ANI.

Rymbui proposed that a judicial enquiry be conducted so that all facts of the matter could be brought into light regarding this unfortunate incident.

Curfew was clamped for 48 hours in Shillong and its outskirts, and internet services suspended in four Meghalaya districts after violence, including setting afire a police vehicle, on Sunday, following the "killing" of a former militant leader on Friday, officials said.

In wake of the series of incidents in Shillong and its outskirts, the Independence Day celebration was held in a very low-key manner.

A police official said that the protesters, who took out protest marches with black flags in Shillong on Sunday, accused the police for "killing in the name of an encounter" militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council`s former General Secretary Chesterfield Thangkhiew early on Friday.

A mob pelted stones on security forces and set ablaze a police vehicle belonging to the Mawkynroh Police Outpost at Jaiaw on Sunday afternoon. Police personnel, on the vehicle including the officer-in-charge of Mawkynroh Outpost, managed to escape.

The protesters reportedly took away the weapons of the fleeing policemen.

Pelting of stones was seen in Shillong and some parts of Meghalaya

Despite drizzling, a large crowd gathered at the residence of slain HNLC ex-leader at Mawlai area of Shillong on Sunday afternoon, while many people were seen standing on the terrace and top floors of their houses holding placards in solidarity. Motorcycle and other vehicle-borne protestors also went to various parts of the city and its outskirts.

(With inputs from news agencies)

