Meghalaya reports second death in anti-CAA clash between tribal and non-tribal groups

New Delhi: A migrant worker was stabbed to death in Shillong's busy Iewduh market on Saturday (February 29, 2020), making it the second death in Meghalaya due to clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups, the police said. The number of people injured in the clashes has gone up to 16.

Earlier, in a statement, the District Magistrate M War Nongbri imposed a curfew in Shillong from 12 noon today until further orders. The reason cited was a likelihood of serious breach of peace and tranquillity that may lead to loss of life and property.

Officials are further contemplating to impose a night curfew in Shillong from 10 pm in view of the prevailing tense situation.

On Friday, clashes erupted during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally between the Khasi Students' Union members and non-tribals in the Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district resulting in the death of one person.

Demands for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime led to tensions in some parts forcing the state government to impose curfew in two police station areas and clamping mobile internet and SMS restrictions in six districts.

Even as the curfew was eased during the day, mobile internet restrictions continued.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state and appealed for peace. "A magisterial inquiry has been set up. We have ensured that enough manpower is put in place in the affected areas," he said. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the man killed in Friday's clash.

