Mehengai, pain, sadness in country is work of Hindutvawadis: Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (December 18) took a swipe at BJP in his former Lok Sabha constituency Amethi.

Addressing the public during "BJP Bhagao, Mehangai Hatao" padyatra in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said, “Today if there is mehangai, pain, sadness in our country, it is the work of the Hindutvawadis.”

Rahul Gandhi, who lost Amethi in 2019 General elections, said people of Amethi have taught him a lot about politics. "I came into politics in 2004. Amethi was the city where I contested my first election. People of Amethi have taught me a lot about politics. You have shown me the way to politics and I want to thank each and everyone from Amethi," the former Congress chief said in Jagdishpur.

Launching an attack on BJP over inflation, unemployment, Gandhi said, "Middle-class people and the poor were badly affected by some of the decisions taken by the PM, which also resulted in large scale unemployment. Demonetization, wrongly implicated GST, no help during the Covid crisis are the major reasons for unemployment in India."

He further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'silence' on unemployment. "You are aware of the situation today. Unemployment and inflation are the biggest questions that neither the CM nor PM will answer. PM was taking a dip in Ganga a few days back but won't talk about unemployment. I'll tell you why the youth is deprived of employment." Gandhi added.

Targeting Modi govt over income inequity, the Congress leader said, "Today, in India, 1% of population holds 33% of wealth, 10% population holds 65% of wealth, and the poor 50% only holds 6% of the wealth."

Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in "BJP Bhagao, Mehangai Hatao" `padyatra` in Amethi as a part of the party`s ongoing nationwide campaign `Jan Jagran Abhiyan’. The Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation program, `Jan Jagran Abhiyan` on November 14 to highlight rising inflation and target the BJP government at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi, who will be visiting Amethi after almost two and a half years, will also hold `chaupals` in rural areas in Amethi, ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls for 403-member Assembly in 2022.

(With agency inputs)

