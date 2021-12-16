Like Uttarakhand people, my family made sacrifices for country: Rahul Gandhi kickstarts poll campaign in Dehradun

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (December 16) said that like the people of Uttarakhand, his family has also made sacrifices for the country.

Launching Congress' election campaign in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Gandhi said like many families in the state, his family too made sacrifices for the country. "The way thousands of families in Uttarakhand lose their kin battling for the country's honour, My family too has made sacrifices. This is my relationship with Uttarakhand," he said.

Further, the Congress leader slammed the Centre for failing to acknowledge late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at a government event on the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War anniversary in New Delhi.

Addressing a rally on the occasion of 'Sainik Vijay Samman Diwas', Gandhi said the former PM took "32 bullets for country" but even her name was not mentioned at the event organised by the Modi govt.

"Pakistan bowed its head within 13 days in the 1971 war. Generally, a war is fought for six months or for one to two years. America took 20 years to defeat Afghanistan but India made Pakistan lose in 13 days only as India was united and was standing as one,” the former Congress chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

Hitting out at the Central govt, he added, "Today a function was held in Delhi regarding the Bangladesh war. There was no mention of Indira Gandhi in that function. The woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name was not there in the invitation because this government is afraid of the truth.”

Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the martyrs and veterans of the 1971 war during a rally at Parade Ground in Dehradun on the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

