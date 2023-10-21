Mehbooba Mufti Appeals World Countries For Ceasefire in Gaza

Carrying Palestine flags, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti along with party workers and leaders held a pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests in Srinagar. Chanting 'Israel go back' and 'Leave Palestine' slogans, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti took out a protest rally outside her party headquarters in Srinagar along with dozens of party workers. Jammu and Kashmir Police cops didn't allow Mufti and her supporters to proceed towards the city centre of Lal Chowk and Stopped them half a kilometre ahead of the PDP office near Polo View.

Carrying a picture of Children killed in the Israel airstrike in Gaza, Mehbooba Mufti climbed atop a Police Vehicle which was trying to block her way towards Lal Chowk Srinagar.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, "There is grave injustice happening in Palestine and the war needs to end. The world needs to stand up and stop the war."

She said, "We are here against the atrocities faced by the people of Gaza, and we appeal to the UN to solve this issue on humanitarian grounds." She also urged world nations to interfere in the issue to bring a ceasefire in Gaza.