trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678177
NewsIndia
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

Mehbooba Mufti Appeals World Countries For Ceasefire in Gaza

Carrying a picture of Children killed in the Israel airstrike in Gaza, Mehbooba Mufti climbed atop a Police Vehicle which was trying to block her way towards Lal Chowk Srinagar. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mehbooba Mufti Appeals World Countries For Ceasefire in Gaza

Carrying Palestine flags, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti along with party workers and leaders held a pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests in Srinagar. Chanting 'Israel go back' and 'Leave Palestine' slogans, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti took out a protest rally outside her party headquarters in Srinagar along with dozens of party workers. Jammu and Kashmir Police cops didn't allow Mufti and her supporters to proceed towards the city centre of Lal Chowk and Stopped them half a kilometre ahead of the PDP office near Polo View.

Carrying a picture of Children killed in the Israel airstrike in Gaza, Mehbooba Mufti climbed atop a Police Vehicle which was trying to block her way towards Lal Chowk Srinagar. 

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, "There is grave injustice happening in Palestine and the war needs to end. The world needs to stand up and stop the war." 

She said, "We are here against the atrocities faced by the people of Gaza, and we appeal to the UN to solve this issue on humanitarian grounds." She also urged world nations to interfere in the issue to bring a ceasefire in Gaza.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza