New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had an hour-long meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence here on Monday evening. The PDP chief, however, refused to speak with the media thereafter.

Citing sources, an ANI report said that it was a private meeting between the two leaders who discussed the situation in the country as well as Jammu and Kashmir, where assembly elections are expected in coming day. The report said that Congress is likely to forge an alliance with the PDP this time rather than going ahead with the National Conference.

Even though not much is being shared about Mufti`s meeting, the visit suggests the possibility of PDP coming closer to Congress in the upcoming days. Sources reportedly claimed that some major activities can be expected in this regard soon.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi also met election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday, the second time in the last three days amid speculation that Kishor may join the Congress.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders including Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The poll strategist is learnt to have said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections.

(With Agency Inputs)

