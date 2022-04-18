New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday held a with the party leadership at her residence in Janpath 10 to discuss the party’s roadmap ahead, especially political expert Prashant Kishor’s entry into the party.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders including Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Ambika Soni.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the meeting. It was Congress’s second meeting in three days.

The meeting comes amid a crucial time when Congress is looking to join hands with political analyst Prashant Kishor who is attributed to gain some major electoral wins for leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti also met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Monday. The cause of the encounter is yet not known.

Coming back to Prashant Kishore, Election poll strategist on Saturday met with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at her residence here in the national capital.

According to the sources accessed by ANI, Kishor in his presentation suggested that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed, Kishor has clearly said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 General elections.