हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti questions arrest of people for holding anti-Israel protest in Kashmir

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised the arrest of people for holding protests against Israel over the Middle-East conflict during a corona curfew in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti questions arrest of people for holding anti-Israel protest in Kashmir

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised the arrest of people for holding protests against Israel over the Middle-East conflict during a corona curfew in the Union Territory.

"People all over the world are protesting against the atrocities committed by Israel on Palestine. But in Kashmir it's a punishable offence where an artist is booked under PSA & a preacher is arrested simply for expressing solidarity with Palestinians," Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Twitter.

On Saturday (May 15), police arrested 21 persons from Srinagar and Shopian districts for holding pro-Palestine protests during a curfew imposed in the UT due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police also arrested a South Kashmir-based religious preacher Sarjan Barkati for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech on Eid day. Barkati had expressed support for the people of Palestine.

The PDP leader alleged that "Kashmir is an open-air prison" and "there is no outlet left to express one's opinion".

The PDP president, while referring to the detention of two sons of late separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, said the Public Safety Act (PSA) was the Centre's "go-to method for every problem" in Kashmir.

The two were detained from their residence in the Barzulla area of the city late Saturday evening in connection with a case registered by police in Kupwara district on May 6 after pro-freedom slogans were raised at the separatist leader's funeral, officials said.

(inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mehbooba MuftiJammu and KashmirPDPEidIsraelPalestineJerusalem
Next
Story

Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai not in direct line of threat, says IMD

Must Watch

PT6M56S

COVID-19: Lockdown again extended in Delhi for next one week