PDP Ready To Partner With Congress, But Only If They Accept ‘Bigger Goals’: Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that her party will welcome Congress with open arms, if the grand old party agrees to PDP’s agenda for the upcoming assembly polls.

Briefing to the reporters on her party’s manifesto, Mufti said, “Whenever we allied with any party, we had a purpose and a clear agenda. That's why I mentioned that if Congress is willing to accept our agenda, we are prepared to support them."

On August 24, Mehbooba Mufti stated that the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly election is not focused on statehood or seat sharing for her but is centered on a ‘bigger goal.’

Key Points In PDP’s Elections Manifesto

In some significant poll promises, PDP pledged to work towards reinstating Articles 370 and 35A, fostering diplomatic talks between India and Pakistan, and facilitating the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

At a press conference launching the PDP manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, Mufti stated, "We are fighting for dignity, for resolution." She also highlighted that alliances and seat sharing "are distant considerations" and suggested that if the National Conference and Congress agree to her agenda, she would support them, as "solving the problem of Kashmir is more important than anything else."

BJP’s History With PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the PDP secured 28 seats, the BJP won 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference garnered 15, and the Congress obtained 12. The PDP and BJP subsequently formed a coalition government under Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's leadership. However, in 2018, the BJP withdrew its support from the alliance following Mehbooba Mufti's succession after Sayeed's death.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 4. These elections are the first to be held in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.