Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP, Says They Want To Have Manipur-Like Situation In Whole Country

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that they want to create a 'Manipur-like situation' in the whole country. Speaking on the 24th foundation day of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mufti said that the BJP wants us to take a white flag and accept what they are doing in Kashmir. She asked her party workers to unite and fight for their rights at any cost.

"We want to be the solution of the problem and not to create the problem," Mehbooba Mufti said.

"You want to have a Manipur-like situation in the whole country. Manipur is a trailer and the picture is yet to release. One Gujarat had happened, we will not let it happen again," she added.



She also urged the recently made opposition front I.N.D.I.A to get united without thinking about who takes two seats and who takes 10.

"Keeping apart personal benefits, we should together work if this country is to be saved," the PDP president said.

She also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to get together to fight BJP.

"I promise you all people of Jammu and Kashmir of all casts and religions to get united and then only we will make BJP take the white flag," Mehbooba said.

She conveyed to her party people not to remain away from any democratic process that is going to happen in Jammu and Kashmir.

She stated that when her father -- former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed -- had formed an alliance with the BJP, he had strong commitments with them not to touch Article 370 and 35A.

"We stand for that," she said.