Srinagar: Reacting sharply to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s policy of bulldozing people’s properties whom the Uttar Pradesh government finds involved in violence, PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP CM seems to be presiding over a “kangaroo court”.

Mehbooba Mufti wrote in a tweet, “The UP CM seems to be presiding over a kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on a regular basis. Unfortunately the judiciary watches in silence as homes & lives are wrecked. Will it take international outrage here too for GOI to course correct?"

Her tweet came after a video of a TV channel that showed municipal teams in UP with bulldozers under a heavy police presence demolishing parts of the homes of two of the accused arrested for allegedly disturbing peace and social harmony. On Friday, violence had erupted in many parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over controversial remarks by now-suspended Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

