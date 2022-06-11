हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prophet remark controversy

'UP CM seems to be presiding over kangaroo court where minorities…’: Mehbooba Mufti SLAMS Yogi Adityanath over bulldozer action

Prophet remarks row: Slamming Yogi Adityanath over demolition action in Uttar Pradesh, Mehbooba Mufti asked, "Will it take international outrage here too for GOI to course correct?"

Mehbooba Mufti SLAMS Yogi Adityanath over bulldozer action: ‘Uttar Pradesh CM seems to be presiding over kangaroo court where…’
File Photo

Srinagar: Reacting sharply to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s policy of bulldozing people’s properties whom the Uttar Pradesh government finds involved in violence, PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP CM seems to be presiding over a “kangaroo court”.

Mehbooba Mufti wrote in a tweet, “The UP CM seems to be presiding over a kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on a regular basis. Unfortunately the judiciary watches in silence as homes & lives are wrecked. Will it take international outrage here too for GOI to course correct?"

Her tweet came after a video of a TV channel that showed municipal teams in UP with bulldozers under a heavy police presence demolishing parts of the homes of two of the accused arrested for allegedly disturbing peace and social harmony. On Friday, violence had erupted in many parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over controversial remarks by now-suspended Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). 

ALSO READ‘Hate and unrest…’: Rahul Gandhi amid violent protests over Nupur Sharma’s remarks

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prophet remark controversyYogi AdityanathUttar Pradeshnupur sharma comment
Next
Story

Save Soil Reaches Nashik; Sadhguru Clocks Over 25,000 km Of His 30,000 km Journey, Next Stop - Mumbai

Must Watch

PT9M54S

Ranchi Hinsa Vivad: CCTV footage of the violence in Ranchi surfaced