हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi was on romantic trip in Dominica with girlfriend, got caught: Antigua PM Gaston Browne

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne on the mysterious disappearance of the diamantaire from the Carribean nation, claimed that the latter may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica on a romantic trip when he got caught. 

Mehul Choksi was on romantic trip in Dominica with girlfriend, got caught: Antigua PM Gaston Browne

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne on the mysterious disappearance of the diamantaire from the Carribean nation, claimed that the latter may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica on a romantic trip when he got caught. 

"Mehul Choksi made a mistake and the information we are getting is that Choksi travelled with his girlfriend but he was caught in Dominica and now he can be deported back to India," Gaston Browne was reported to have told the local media.

However, Choksi the alleged mastermind of the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case alleged through his lawyers that he was abducted on May 23 of this year. He claims that people with 'links to India' abducted him in collaboration with Antiguan officials.

He was then beaten up, tortured and taken to Dominica in a vessel where he was arrested, claim Mehul Choksi's lawyers.

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was apprehended and arrested by the Dominican Police on May 26.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mehul ChoksiAntiguaDominicaGaston BrowneIndiaAntigua PMPNB fraud case
Next
Story

COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh to establish 14 new medical colleges across state

Must Watch

PT50M43S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why Kawasaki syndrome increasing in children?