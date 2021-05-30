Mehul Choksi was on romantic trip in Dominica with girlfriend, got caught: Antigua PM Gaston Browne

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne on the mysterious disappearance of the diamantaire from the Carribean nation, claimed that the latter may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica on a romantic trip when he got caught.

"Mehul Choksi made a mistake and the information we are getting is that Choksi travelled with his girlfriend but he was caught in Dominica and now he can be deported back to India," Gaston Browne was reported to have told the local media.

However, Choksi the alleged mastermind of the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case alleged through his lawyers that he was abducted on May 23 of this year. He claims that people with 'links to India' abducted him in collaboration with Antiguan officials.

He was then beaten up, tortured and taken to Dominica in a vessel where he was arrested, claim Mehul Choksi's lawyers.

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was apprehended and arrested by the Dominican Police on May 26.