New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the Centre after certain words were declared 'unparliamentry' by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Words such as 'jumlajeevi', 'Covid spreader', 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'tanashah' were declared 'unparliamentary'. Reacting to this, Owaisi wrote on Twitter, "If I attack the government with flowers then will they declare flowers as 'unparliamentary'?" He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet as well.

The Opposition has slammed the Central government after certain words including 'jumlajeevi', 'Covid spreader', 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'tanashah' and 'Snoopgate' were declared "unparliamentary" by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had clarified that no words have been banned and they have only issued a “compilation of the words that have been expunged”. “Earlier a book of such unparliamentary words used to be released... to avoid wastage of papers, we have put it on internet. No words have been banned, we have issued a compilation of the words that have been expunged,” Om Birla was quoted as saying by ANI. The Lok Sabha Speaker also said that members are "free" to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

The row comes ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament beginning on July 18.

Meanwhile, the Opposition also created furore after a circular was issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat saying that demonstrations, dharnas or religious ceremonies cannot be held in the precincts of Parliament House. The authorities said that the issuance of such notices is a "routine" affair ahead of the Parliament sessions.

(With agency inputs)

