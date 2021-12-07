'Mend your ways': PM Narendra Modi warns BJP MPs over poor attendance in Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the attendance of party MPs in Parliament, saying if they don't transform themselves, there could be changes with time.

“Please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings. Even kids don’t like it when they are pointed at again and again. Please make a change, otherwise, change happens on its own,” PM Modi reportedly told the party MPs during the BJP Parliamentary meeting.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at the BJP parliamentary party meeting held at the Ambedkar International Centre here.

Sharing the details of the meeting, which was for the first time held outside Parliament complex, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Prime Minister told party MPs that all of them should organise sports competitions in their respective constituencies.

पीएम मोदी ने आज की बैठक में संसद खेल स्पर्धा, तंदरुस्त बाल स्पर्धा और सूर्यानमस्कार स्पर्धा आयोजन करने के लिए आवाहन दिया है। इसके साथ ही जिन्हें पद्म अवार्ड मिला है उनके साथ एक लाइव कार्यक्रम करने का आवाहन भी दिया है:बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक पर केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी pic.twitter.com/4kQg1nOn14 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 7, 2021

On the suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs, Joshi reiterated that the government was ready to revoke the suspension if the MPs agreed to apologise for their behaviour during the Monsoon Session. “We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It’s on record. If they apologise even today, we’re ready to withdraw the suspension,” he said.

On the issue of attendance, the Prime Minister said the party MPs should regularly attend Parliament proceedings and remarked that when children are pointed out to an issue again and again, even they don't repeat it.

The poor attendance of BJP MPs has been flagged by Modi many times in the past also. At the meeting, BJP president J P Nadda asked party MPs to call district presidents and presidents of mandals from their respective constituencies for tea and interact with them.

Similarly, the Prime Minister will call district presidents from his constituency Varanasi on December 14. At the start of the meeting, tribal MPs including Union Minister Arjun Munda felicitated Prime Minister Modi for celebrating Birsa Munda's birthday as 'Jan Jatiya Diwas'.

A book compiling the work done by various ministers on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also distributed among BJP MPs.

Live TV