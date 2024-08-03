‘Mercifully...Not Challaned...’: Delhi HC Blasts Police For Arresting SUV Driver Over 3 IAS Aspirants’ Deaths

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court reprimanded the police for arresting a man who drove his SUV through a flooded road in Old Rajinder Nagar, which led to the water surging into the basement of a coaching center where three UPSC aspirants died. The court remarked, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater.”

The High court took a jibe on the police and said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into basement, the way you arrested the SUV driver for driving his car there," reported PTI.

Earlier on Friday, the SUV driver, Manuj Kathuria, was granted bail by a sessions court in Delhi. He was arrested on July 29 in connection with the death of three students, who died in the Old Rajinder Nagar’s Rau’s IAS Coaching basement flooding.

The Delhi High court’s bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela further questioned the (Municipal Corporation Of Delhi) MCD official on why they did not inform the commissioner about non-functioning storm water drains in the area.

The bench also slammed the Delhi police for not questioning any MCD official, concerned with the matter till now. The HC further questioned why the police has not seized any relevant file from the civic body, which might have served as crucial evidence.