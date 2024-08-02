Advertisement
'Mercifully You Have Not Challaned Rainwater': Delhi High Court Raps MCD, Police Over Coaching Centre Deaths, SUV Driver's Arrest

The Delhi High Court questioned why MCD officials failed to inform the commissioner about the non-functioning storm water drains in Rajinder Nagar, which likely contributed to the tragic deaths.

Aug 02, 2024
In a scathing critique, the Delhi High Court expressed its inability to comprehend how three UPSC aspirants drowned in the Rajinder Nagar area, noting that such incidents have become disturbingly common and that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials appear indifferent to the situation.

The court questioned why MCD officials failed to inform the commissioner about the non-functioning storm water drains in Rajinder Nagar, which likely contributed to the tragic deaths.

In a related incident, the court took a sarcastic tone with the Delhi Police regarding the arrest of an SUV driver in connection with the coaching centre deaths, remarking, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering the basement."

The High Court emphasized that police are respected when they book actual culprits, not when they arrest innocent individuals, underscoring its disapproval of the action taken against the SUV driver in this case.

This is a developing story.

