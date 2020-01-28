हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Metro Services at two stations to be curtailed on January 29

New Delhi: Metro services at two metro stations - Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat falling on the yellow line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will be curtailed for few hours on January 29 due to the beating retreat ceremony.

The services will be stopped from 2 pm to 6.30 pm as said by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. "At Udyog Bhawan station, the services will not be available from 2-6.30 PM while it will not be available at Central Secretariat from 4-6.30 PM. Also, entry and Exit at Central Secretariat station will be allowed from gate no 1 only from 2-4 PM while rest of the gates will remain closed during this period," said DMRC in a statement. 

However, interchange facility from Yellow Line to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat station during this period.

The century-old tradition of beating retreat ceremony culminates the Republic day celebrations on January 29 every year. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be taking part in the ceremony. 

The celebrations include a performance by the bands of three wings of the military - The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at Raisena Hills, Vijay Chownk. 

