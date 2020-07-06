MHA allows universities, institutions to conduct examinations during COVID-19 Unlock period

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday (July 6) allowed the conduct of examinations by universities and institutions during the COVID-19 Unlock period. In a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary, the MHA gave its permission, according to an official statement.

"The final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the Universities, and as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it said.

Several universities including DU OBE, CCSU, AKTU, GNDU, CSJM, DTU, and MGSU have been waiting for the University Grants Commission (UGC) decision on whether or not to hold the final year examinations amid coronavirus pandemic.

With the MHA permission, the UGC may release the fresh guidelines and academic calendar.

Notably, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have already announced the cancellation of examinations in colleges and universities in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.