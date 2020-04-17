MHA extends visas of all stranded foreigners till May 3 due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the regular and e-visas of all foreigners who are stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown till May 3 on a gratis basis.

An official statement read, "Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of the spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and also due to travel restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from February 1 (Midnight) to May 3 (Midnight), would be extended till midnight of May 3 on 'GRATIS' basis, after making online application by the foreigner."

"Exit to such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will also be granted to them up to 14 days beyond May 3 i.e. May 17 without levy of overstay penalty," the statement.

The MHA also said that all existing visas granted to foreigners and all incoming passenger traffic into India through immigration check posts will remain suspended till May 3. Those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories, could be allowed to enter India during this period under special circumstances.

"In the wake of continuing COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreigners, except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment and project categories, till May 3, 2020," said another official release.

"MHA has further directed that all incoming passenger traffic into India through any of the 107 Immigration Check Posts shall remain suspended till May 3. However, no such restriction would apply to vehicles, planes, ships, conveyance, trains etc. carrying any goods and supplies whether essential or non-essential. Their crew, sailor, driver, helper, cleaner etc. shall be subjected to thorough medical screening for COVID-19," added the release.