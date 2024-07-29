New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Monday established a high-level committee led by an Additional Secretary to investigate the deaths of three IAS aspirants at a coaching center, caused by the flooding of the building's basement. The committee's task is to determine the causes, assign responsibility, propose measures, and suggest policy amendments, according to a spokesperson from the home ministry.

The committee includes the Additional Secretary from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government, the Special CP of Delhi Police, and the Fire Advisor, with a Joint Secretary from the home ministry serving as the Convener.

The spokesperson announced that the committee is expected to deliver its report within 30 days. The tragedy occurred in the basement of a coaching center in Old Rajendra Nagar, central Delhi, where three civil services aspirants lost their lives on Saturday night due to flooding after heavy rainfall.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police detained the owner and the coordinator of the coaching center, Rau's IAS Study Circle, charging them with culpable homicide among other offenses.

The matter echoed in Parliament on Monday, with legislators calling for accountability to be established to prevent such incidents in the future.