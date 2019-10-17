MHA instructs police, security forces to place Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's picture in their offices

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday directed the police and central security forces across the country to display the picture of first Home Minister and Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in their offices.

The MHA has also issued a directive that along with the picture a message will also be a part of the display. The message will read, "We will always keep India's security and unity intact."

Special programs will be held on the occasion of National Unity Day, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. National Unity day (also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) is celebrated every year on October 31. The event was introduced by the Centre in 2014.

With the removal of 370 and making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of the country, the MHA is organising a special programme on 'Statue of Unity'. The preparation for the programme is in full swing.

Thousands of people from all over the country will participate in this programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the event.

This event will be celebrated for the first time along the lines of Independence Day and Republic Day. Also, 'Sardar Patel National Integration Award' will be given during the event.