Mhada Pune Divison Lottery: Application Deadline Extended Until October 30 For 5863 Houses

Mhada Pune Divison Lottery Update: The online application deadline for the MHADA Pune Housing and Area Development Board has been extended for a second time. Now, applicants have until October 30, 2023, to submit their online applications for the computerized lottery, which offers 5863 flats constructed under various housing schemes in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Sangli. The computerized draw is scheduled for November 24, 2023, at 10 am at the Pune Housing and Regional Development Board's office.

On September 5, 2023, the online application registration and application filling process for the draw began, with Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA, launching the event. The response has been overwhelming, with around 44,510 applications received to date. To accommodate citizens' requests for an extension to complete the domicile certificate and other necessary documents, the Pune Board has decided to extend the draw deadline and introduce a new schedule.

Here's the updated schedule:

The online application deadline is now October 30, 2023, until 11.59 pm.

Online deposits will be accepted until 11.59 pm on October 31, 2023.

Applicants can make deposit payments through RTGS/NEFT during the office hours of the respective bank on October 31, 2023.

The draft list of applications received for the draw will be released on November 8, 2023, at 5.00 PM.

The final list of accepted applications for the draw will be available on November 20, 2023, at 5 PM on the MHADA website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in).

In the MHADA Pune Mandal, there are 5425 flats available in Pune district, 69 in Solapur district, 32 in Sangli district, and 337 in Kolhapur district. This draw includes 403 flats under the MHADA housing scheme, 431 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 2584 flats under the 20 percent comprehensive housing scheme, and 2445 flats under the first come, first-served priority scheme.

Furthermore, the application deadline for MHADA Konkan Mandal houses has been extended until November 18. MHADA has announced a lottery for 311 flats constructed under various housing schemes in Thane city and Thane district, Palghar, Raigad, and Sindhudurg. The draw will now be held on December 13, 2023, to accommodate more applicants due to a lower initial response.