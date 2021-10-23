हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MHT CET 2021

MHT CET 2021: Result to be declared by October 28, important details here

 Candidates who appeared in the MHT CET exams will be able to download their results from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2021: Result to be declared by October 28, important details here
Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell will declare the results of MHT CET 2021 for PCB and PCM groups shortly. The MHT CET Cell is expected to declare the result by October 28. Candidates who appeared in the exams will be able to download their results from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The provisional MHT CET answer key has been already released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell on October 11 and students were given a chance to challenge it by October 13.

MHT CET 2021 Results: Here's how to download your score card

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the result section, click on MHT CET result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Click on submit and download MHT CET 2021 scorecard

As far as the counselling process is concerned, dates for the same shall be declared as soon as the results for MHTCET are declared.

The computer-based online  MHT CET 2021 for Biology and Mathematics group were conducted between September 20 and October 1 while the re-exams were conducted on October 9-10 for those who were affected by heavy rains in Maharashtra.

