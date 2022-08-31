MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Maharashtra CET Cell will be releasing the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key soon. As per the official notice issued, the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 will be released tomorrow, September 1, 2022. Students will be able to download it once it is available from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 answer key for the PCM and PCB group will be made available tomorrow, September 1st, in accordance with the official announcement made by CET Cell. The question paper, the candidate's answers, and the answer key will all be made available.

Candidate objections and challenges to the answer key and question paper will be accepted once the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET, answer keys are made public. A final answer key would be sent to students prior to or on the day of the MHT CET 2022 Result based on the complaints voiced. ALSO READ: AP TET 2022: Answer key to be RELEASED TODAY at aptet.apcfss.in, Manabadi- Check time and more here

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Important Dates

Display of question paper, answer key and candidates' responses September 1, 2022 Objection window September 2 to 4, 2022 till 4:59 PM MHT CET 2022 Results On or before September 15, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen and candidates can check the answers.

The PCM group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 5 to August 11 and the PCB group's MHT CET 2022 took place from August 12 to August 20. However, several students experienced technical difficulties during their exams, and a re-examination was held as a result. On August 29, 2022, the MHT CET 2022 re-exam was conducted.