MHT CET 2022 Counselling registration ends TOMORROW at cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to apply

MHT CET 2022: The State CET Cell Maharashtra will conclude the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration tomorrow October 4. The earliest applications on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, are required from candidates who have not yet enrolled for MHT CET counselling 2022. Application number, roll number, and date of birth are the credentials needed to complete MHT CET counselling registration 2022.

Candidates for the 2022 MHT CET counselling registration must have passed the Maharashtra CET test. Candidates who register for the MHT CET counselling before the deadline will be eligible for the choice-filling and choice-locking processes. Candidates must be aware that admission into the participating institute in the MHT CET 2022 will be dependent on rank, choice filling, and seat availability.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link “CAP Portal 2022 to 2023”

A new page will open, click on the link “BTech, B.E Admissions”

Enter the details such as MHT CET 2022 roll number and other credentials

Fill in the form and upload all required documents.

Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the registration form.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

In order to register for MHT CET counselling, candidates must pay the registration cost. The cost is Rs. 800 for the General Category and Rs. 600 for the Reserved Category. The application fee for NRI, OCI, PIO, and FN candidates is Rs. 5,000. The deadline to apply for MHT CET Counselling registration is tomorrow, October 4, 2022. The official MHT CET 2022 merit list, however, won't be made public until October 12; the authorities will issue the tentative list on October 7.