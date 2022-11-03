MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling 2022: Round 2 provisional merit list RELEASED at lb5cap22.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MH CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional alphabetical list for MHT CET Counselling Round 2 for LLB 5 year on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can check their status for MH CET law counselling 2022 by visiting the official website at llb5cap22.mahacet.org. Three categories will be included in the MH CET law 5-year LLB alphabetical merit list: the MS category for applicants from Maharashtra, the OMS category for candidates from all of India, and the J&K category for Jammu and Kashmir citizens. For NRI candidates, the CET Cell will also publish a unique merit list on its website. The CET Cell will also give people a chance to address complaints about the alphabetical merit list. From November 3, 2002, through November 11, 2022, candidates can modify their application and upload the necessary papers via candidate login.

MH CET 5-year LLB round 2 counselling 2022: Here’s how to download

Candidates can download the merit list by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of MH CET counselling 2022 - llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

Click on the link with the option of an alphabetical merit list in the notification section.

Open the PDF and check your roll number and rank in the given alphabetical list.

A total of 44,974 candidates registered for the MH CET legal 3-year LLB round 1 counselling 2022, with approximately 33,731 appearing on the merit list for 3-year LLB counselling. After 7:00 pm today, a list of occupied and empty seats will be made available.