MHT CET Answer Key 2022 likely to be RELEASED SOON, Results by Sept 15 at mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 is expected to be released soon by State Common Entrance Test Cell. Important notification regarding the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 has been made by the exam's organizing organization prior to the declaration of the MHT CET Result. Additionally, there are additional facts on the official website, mahacet.org. The planned changes one can expect in the MHT CET final answer key are mentioned in the important notice on MHT CET Answer Key 2022. This shows that after applicants filed their objections, the organization in charge of administering the exam considered them and made some adjustments.

Based on these, now, a final MHT CET answer key is being prepared for everyone which would ultimately come in handy while preparing the MHT CET Result 2022. The notice also mentions that nearly 500 objections were received on this preliminary answer key, for both PCM and PCB groups.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022- Here's how to download

Visit the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Click on the link 'Anser Key (PCM & PCB)' – 'RESPONSE PROCESSING SYSTEM'

Key in your Candidate ID and date of birth and submit.

The MHT CET answer key along with the response sheet and question paper will appear on the screen.

Candidates are reminded that the MHT CET Result 2022 announced announcement is anticipated to be issued by September 15, 2022, per the official notice and even the most recent changes. Even if the exact outcome time is still unknown, it will probably be revealed at least a day, if not more, beforehand.





