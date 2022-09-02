NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last day to raise objection TODAY, Results on 7 September at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: NEET Answer Key and Response Sheet last date to raise objections is today, September 2, 2022, scroll down for more information.

Sep 02, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last day to raise objection TODAY, Results on 7 September at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 on August 31, 2022, for the students who appeared for the medical exam on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can download them if they haven't previously. The NTA has officially announced that the objection period for the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 will conclude today, September 2, 2022.

Candidates have until today at 11:50 p.m. to review the answer key and express any issues they may have. Candidates who submit their concerns after the objection window closes today at 11.50 p.m. will not have their objections considered. ALSO READ: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY 

NEET 2022 Answer key: Here's how to raise an objection

  • Visi the website – neet.nta.nic.in
  • Then click on the link that says Answer Key challenge
  • Key in your credentials with your date of birth and application number and security pin
  • Then select the question you wish to challenge
  • Save it
  • Then pay the fee
  • Submit the challenge form and keep a copy of the answer key challenge receipt

According to the notice, candidates must additionally pay a processing charge of Rs. 200 for each challenge to an answer key, and they must pay Rs. 200 for each challenge to a response recording. Both have a no-refund policy.

 

