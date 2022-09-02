NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 on August 31, 2022, for the students who appeared for the medical exam on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can download them if they haven't previously. The NTA has officially announced that the objection period for the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 will conclude today, September 2, 2022.

Candidates have until today at 11:50 p.m. to review the answer key and express any issues they may have. Candidates who submit their concerns after the objection window closes today at 11.50 p.m. will not have their objections considered. ALSO READ: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY

NEET 2022 Answer key: Here's how to raise an objection

Visi the website – neet.nta.nic.in

Then click on the link that says Answer Key challenge

Key in your credentials with your date of birth and application number and security pin

Then select the question you wish to challenge

Save it

Then pay the fee

Submit the challenge form and keep a copy of the answer key challenge receipt

According to the notice, candidates must additionally pay a processing charge of Rs. 200 for each challenge to an answer key, and they must pay Rs. 200 for each challenge to a response recording. Both have a no-refund policy.