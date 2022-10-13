MHT CET Counselling 2022: 5 year LLB Final Merit List RELEASED at llb5cap22.mahacet.org- Direct link to check here

MHT CET 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra released the final merit list for MHT CET 5-year LLB 2022 today, October 13, 2022. Candidates can access llb5cap22.mahacet.org to check their position on the merit list. The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the final merit list for MHT CET 5-year LLB 2022. The category-wise merit list is available for MS (Maharashtra State), OMS (All India Category) and J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) category candidates. The seat allocation result will be published on October 15, 2022.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official counselling portal of 5-year LLB - llb5cap22.mahacet.org

Check the notification section for the final merit of MS and OMS categories

Click on the relevant merit list link and open the merit list pdf

Find your name, roll number and rank in the merit list

Candidates who were unable in getting into their top-choice college will have the chance to take part in the MH CET law 2022 counselling session. On October 20, 2022, the second round of counselling will start.