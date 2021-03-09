हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MHT CET Law

MHT CET Law 2020: Revised counselling schedule for admissions into LLB programmes released on mahacet.org

According to the new schedule, the second allotment list will be released on March 15, 2021 for LLB 3 year programmes. For the 5-year course, the list will be out on March 12, 2021.

MHT CET Law 2020: Revised counselling schedule for admissions into LLB programmes released on mahacet.org
Representational image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised schedule for the MHT CET 2020 law counselling.

Candidates who wish to take part in the MHT CET 2020 LLB 5 years and 3 years law counselling process can check the detailed schedule on the official website on mahacet.org.

According to the new schedule, the second allotment list will be released on March 15, 2021, for LLB 3 year programmes. For the 5-year course, the list will be out on March 12, 2021.

Candidates seeking admission in the 3-year course will be required to report to the allocated college with provisional allotment letters by March 16, while the last date to report for taking admission in the 5-year course is March 13, 2021.

For the successive counselling rounds, the list of vacant seats will be uploaded on March 22 for the 3-year LLB programme and March 18 for the 5-year programme.

After completion of Round 2 of counselling, colleges will have to upload the admission status online. This has to be done by March 16 for the 3-year LLB programm3 and by March 12, 2021, for the 5-year LLB programme.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MHT CET LawMHT CET Law 2020MHT CET Law admissions
Next
Story

With Quad in focus, PM Narendra Modi, Japan PM Suga Yoshide hold talks over phone

Must Watch

PT40M11S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, March 09, 2021