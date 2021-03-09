MHT CET Law 2020: Revised counselling schedule for admissions into LLB programmes released on mahacet.org

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised schedule for the MHT CET 2020 law counselling.

Candidates who wish to take part in the MHT CET 2020 LLB 5 years and 3 years law counselling process can check the detailed schedule on the official website on mahacet.org.

According to the new schedule, the second allotment list will be released on March 15, 2021, for LLB 3 year programmes. For the 5-year course, the list will be out on March 12, 2021.

Candidates seeking admission in the 3-year course will be required to report to the allocated college with provisional allotment letters by March 16, while the last date to report for taking admission in the 5-year course is March 13, 2021.

For the successive counselling rounds, the list of vacant seats will be uploaded on March 22 for the 3-year LLB programme and March 18 for the 5-year programme.

After completion of Round 2 of counselling, colleges will have to upload the admission status online. This has to be done by March 16 for the 3-year LLB programm3 and by March 12, 2021, for the 5-year LLB programme.

