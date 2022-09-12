MHT CET Result 2022 Date: MHT CET PCB, PCM Results to be RELEASED on September 15 at mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET 2022: The MHT CET Results for the PCM and PCB groups will be released on September 15, 2022, in accordance with the timetable. Students can view their Maharashtra CET results on the official website, mahacet.org, after they have been made public. The date and time of the MHT CET Result 2022 have been confirmed. The URLs for the MHT CET PCB and PCM results will be made accessible to candidates at 5 pm on the specified date. The links for everyone's scorecards will also be active at the same time.

If you have done everything as guided, you should now have your mht cet score card 2022 on your screen, where you need to check all the details printed on it carefully and take its printout for counselling and other uses in the future. ALSO READ: MAH CET Result 2022 Date & Time: MAH CET Result to be RELEASED TODAY

MHT CET Results 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the mht cet official website – https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Scroll down the particular page and click on the link of MHT CET 2022 given under the Undergraduate Course section.

All aspirants must click on the specific link, i.e.,mht cet score card 2022 where they will get the result login page.

Enter the MHT CET 2022 login ID & password obtained during the registration, followed by the captcha code. And select the ‘Submit’ button.

The admissions process will be conducted after the announcement of the MHT CET PCB, PCM Results 2022. Please inform the candidates that they will all be eligible to participate in the counselling procedure if they receive merit in the MHT CET results. Everyone took these tests between August 5 and August 20, 2022.







