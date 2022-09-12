NewsIndia
MHT CET RESULT 2022

MHT CET Result 2022 Date: MHT CET PCB, PCM Results to be RELEASED on September 15 at mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET Result 2022: State Entrance Test Cell has announced that the MHT CET PCB, PCM results declared announcement will be made on September 15, 2022. Candidates can download the result from the official website mahacet.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET Result 2022 Date: MHT CET PCB, PCM Results to be RELEASED on September 15 at mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

MHT CET 2022: The MHT CET Results for the PCM and PCB groups will be released on September 15, 2022, in accordance with the timetable. Students can view their Maharashtra CET results on the official website, mahacet.org, after they have been made public. The date and time of the MHT CET Result 2022 have been confirmed. The URLs for the MHT CET PCB and PCM results will be made accessible to candidates at 5 pm on the specified date. The links for everyone's scorecards will also be active at the same time.

If you have done everything as guided, you should now have your mht cet score card 2022 on your screen, where you need to check all the details printed on it carefully and take its printout for counselling and other uses in the future. ALSO READ: MAH CET Result 2022 Date & Time: MAH CET Result to be RELEASED TODAY

MHT CET Results 2022: Here's how to download

  • Visit the mht cet official website – https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.
  • Scroll down the particular page and click on the link of MHT CET 2022 given under the Undergraduate Course section.
  • All aspirants must click on the specific link, i.e.,mht cet score card 2022 where they will get the result login page.
  • Enter the MHT CET 2022 login ID & password obtained during the registration, followed by the captcha code. And select the ‘Submit’ button.

The admissions process will be conducted after the announcement of the MHT CET PCB, PCM Results 2022. Please inform the candidates that they will all be eligible to participate in the counselling procedure if they receive merit in the MHT CET results. Everyone took these tests between August 5 and August 20, 2022.




 

Live Tv

mht cet result 2022mht cet result 2022cet resultmht cet result datecet 2022 result date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022