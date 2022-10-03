NewsIndia
MICAT 2023 Phase 1 registration begins at mica.ac.in- Here’s how to register

MICAT 2023: Candidates can apply for MICAT phase 1 entrance exam 2023 till November 19, 2022. MICAT 2023 phase 1 will be conducted on December 3, 2022, scroll down for more details.

MICAT 2023: MICA, Ahmedabad has released the MICAT phase 1 application form 2023 at mica.ac.in. The last date for registration of MICAT 2023 phase 1 is November 19, 2022. Candidates should review the eligibility requirements of their selected programmes before completing the MICAT application form. The registered candidates will receive their MICAT 2023 phase 1 admit cards on November 30, 2022.

Section A of the MICAT 2023 is a psychometric test, Section B is a descriptive test, and Section C is an essay-based test (has 4 sub-sections) - Critical and creative thinking, linguistic skills, numeric aptitude, capacity to understand facts, and general awareness.

MICAT 2023: Here’s how to register

  • Visit the official website of MICA - mica.ac.in.
  • Fill up the registration form by entering the required details.
  • Candidates will now receive the user ID and password in the registered email ID and mobile number.
  • Students can login with the user ID and password to complete the application form.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the required fee.
  • Download and take out the printout of the duly filled application form.

The first MICAT phase will take place on December 3, 2022. On January 28, 2023, MICA, Ahmedabad, will hold the MICAT 2023 Phase 2 Exam. The phase one scorecard for MICAT 2023 will be made public on December 21, 2022, while the phase two scorecard will be made public on February 17, 2023.



 

