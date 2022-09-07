Before the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress, the discussions regarding the name of the party president intensified. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that this march is being taken out to counter the communal polarisation of the country. He said that the party wants Rahul Gandhi to become the president. While holding a press conference in Kanyakumari, Gehlot said, "BJP's policies are to divide the country and it is dangerous, which can put the country on the verge of civil war. Congress will not allow this, and the focus of this visit is to counter polarisation. If this situation continues, then people will fear for their lives."

CM Gehlot said, "Rahul Gandhi is starting this march with this message and Prime Minister Modi still has time to change his policies." Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi has said that he will work according to the CWC and now we will persuade him to take over the post of party president as the challenges are big.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan said the party will continue to work for communal harmony. The party hopes that people will join it. Gehlot said, "the country has been weakened due to communal issues and the party will fight it. The Gandhi family has the highest credibility and that is why the BJP has been targeting the people of this family. The entire Congress party wants Rahul Gandhi to become the president and he has said that he will work according to the CWC and the party.