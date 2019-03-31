MiG 27 aircraft on routine mission crashes in Rajasthan's Sirohi

New Delhi: A fighter plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Sunday during a routine mission from Jodhpur.

Visuals from Rajasthan's Jodhpur where a MiG 27 UPG aircraft on a routine mission from Jodhpur, crashed this morning. pic.twitter.com/dGPL9yYk7P — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

The MiG 27 UPG aircraft crashed in the morning.

It was on a routine mission from Jodhpur has crashed in Godana near Sheoganj in Sirohi.

Police have, meanwhile, reached the spot. Inspector general of Police confirmed that the pilot is safe.