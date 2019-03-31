हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MiG 27

MiG 27 aircraft on routine mission crashes in Rajasthan's Sirohi

The MiG 27 UPG aircraft crashed in the morning.

MiG 27 aircraft on routine mission crashes in Rajasthan&#039;s Sirohi
ANI photo

New Delhi: A fighter plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Sunday during a routine mission from Jodhpur.

The MiG 27 UPG aircraft crashed in the morning.

It was on a routine mission from Jodhpur has crashed in Godana near Sheoganj in Sirohi.

Police have, meanwhile, reached the spot. Inspector general of Police confirmed that the pilot is safe.

MiG 27IAF
