MiG-29 IAF Jet Crashes News Agra, Pilot Safe; Court Of Inquiry Ordered

A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra on Monday. The pilot ejected from the plane safely. The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened.

The airplane crashed into the fields near Songa village in Kagaroul. Two people, including the pilot, jumped out and saved their lives. As per the defence official, a Court of Inquiry will be ordered in the case.

This is a developing story.