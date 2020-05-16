Migrants on road as Centre and states continue blame game amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Of late our eyes are witness to a similar picture coming from different parts of the country in which migrant labourers are seen walking on roads and deserted highways. When asked, they relate the same story that they are on the way to their native place. People are, however, confused to see this amid announcements that special trains are being run to facilitate these labourers to reach their native cities.

The issue is complex to understand as political maneuvering is on in a subtle way between the centre and states amid coronavirus lockdown. The example of West Bengal can be taken to understand the matter. Nearly 50 lakh people from West Bengal are working in other states and a large number of these want to return to their home, but the Mamata government has so far allowed only 8 special trains to bring them back, according to Ministry of Railways.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that arrangement of adequate Shramik special trains has been made to facilitate these workers to return to their native state. The state government, however, said the permission has been given for 105 special trains in the next 30 days.

The railways, meanwhile, stated that it can allow as many 105 trains to run in a day but the state needs to grant permission.

If only 105 trains are allowed to run in 30 days, then only 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh labourers will be able to reach their homes. On the contrary, 50 lakh workers from the state are willing to come back. Therefore, a large number of people are resorting to other alternatives to reach their place, and thousands decided to walk down to cover the distance. This is currently happening in most parts of the country.

The Railway Minister blamed the states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand of non-cooperation. According to official data, Railways received more than 1,000 approvals from states in the last 15 days to ferry migrants home, with most workers being received by Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar.

The Uttar Pradesh government allowed 487 special trains followed by Bihar 254, Madhya Pradesh 79, Jharkhand 48, Rajasthan 22, Chhattisgarh 10, and West Bengal allowed only 8 trains. This clearly shows that several states are not interested in bringing back their own people.

According to the Railway Ministry, it has reserved 1200 trains to help migrant laborers reach their native states but are running merely 200 to 300 trains daily. The ministry also stated that it has run more than 1000 special trains for migrant laborers and helped nearly 13 lakh of such people to reach their states in the last 15 days.

It is very strange that in the states from where these workers are coming there is no effort to prevent them, showing the utter failure of these state governments. This has been happening since day one when the lockdown was announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clearly stated that people should stay wherever they are but thousands left from Delhi to go to their native place and nobody tried to stop them.

The same is happening for the past few weeks and migrant workers are seen walking on roads everywhere. These labourers just need assurance that they would be provided with food and other necessary items but state governments have failed to given assurance.