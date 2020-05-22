Migrants should not walk back home; officials should look after arrangements: Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials concerned to ensure that no migrant worker should undergo the unfortunate situation of walking thousands of kilometers to their native place.

Since the last few days in Telangana there's been a severe heatwave in the region making it dangerous for migrant workers who want to travel back home on foot.

The CM has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange trains for the migrant workers to reach their native places. He also said that if need be, arrange buses if train services are not available.

The CM also appealed to migrant workers not to walk back to their native places, as the state government would take the responsibility of shifting them to their native places.

Notably, the Indian Railways had decided to operate the 'Shramik Special' trains subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places via special trains.

These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, etc.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Telangana stands at 1,699 which includes 1035 recovered cases and 45 deaths.