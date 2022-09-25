NewsWorld
Military Coup in China, Xi Jinping under house arrest, General Li Qiaoming next President, say social media rumours

Social media is abuzz with the rumours of Chinese President Xi Jinping being put under house arrest, and a possible coup taking place in the country, a week after two of its former minister were sentenced for corruption - a highly controversial decision in nation's history.

As per the social media posts, many by experts across the fields from China itself, an unprecedented military movement was seen towards Xi Jinping's residence in Beijing. Military vehicles were seen making a movement close to Xi's residence. A few puported videos of such movements have also gone viral on social media. However, their is no official confirmation on the same.

A number of social media users from China said that a coup was almost confirmed as the country, without giving any specific reason, cancelled over 9,000 domestic flights. Some even said that military chief General Li Qiaoming is set to become next President.

"PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA," a Twitter user who goes by the name Jennifer Zeng said.

"Something big is happening in China.. maybe a coup. 6000 flights have been canceled and there is big military movement going on," a social media user who goes by the name of Steve Smith said.

"#XiJinping I had predicted coup in China by Chinese General a few days back," a user who goes by the name of RS Johar said.

Flight Cancellations

Based on the report of The Epoch Times, Flight Master said that 9,583 flights were cancelled nationwide on September 21. The flights cancelled were 59.66 percent of the total scheduled flights on the day. It is to be noted that Flight Master serves as a source of information on flight, ticketing, and travel services in the country. Moreover, the reports said that some of the air transport hubs in China had a cancellation report of over 50 percent.

