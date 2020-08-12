Military officer, who will stand next to PM Narendra Modi on Independence Day at Red Fort, undergoes COVID-19 test

Ahead of the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in the national capital, authorities are taking all necessary precautions to avoid the transmission of coronavirus COVID-19. Those who will stand close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are undergoing COVID-19 test.

In July, security personnel and other staff who are part of the function were asked to quarantine themselves till August 15.

During the flag hoisting ceremony at the ramparts of the Red Fort, the person who will be most close to PM Modi is a female military officer. She will handle the rope of the flag before handing over to the Prime Minister for hoisting.

To avoid any transmission of coronavirus through the rope, the female officer has been tested for COVID-19.

As part of the arrangement, only 110 VVIP guests will sit at the ramparts of the Red Fort in view of the social distancing guidelines.

All security personnel are being tested for COVID-19 by the Ministery of Defence ahead of the August 15 celebrations. The decision has been taken as a security measure to protect PM Modi and other VVIP dignitaries who will take part in the event at the historic Red Fort.

Among those who have been quarantined are officials and staff of Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Delhi Police. Driver, operators, cook, trainers and other staff have also been quarantined ahead of the annual event.

PM Modi will give his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort. However, his usual stroll after the speech to meet visitors is likely to be curtailed this year.