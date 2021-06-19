Milkha Singh's last rites being performed at Chandigarh, know more

Chandigarh: Indian former sprinter Milkha Singh died of COVID-19 related complications in a hospital in Chandigarh late on Friday (June 18) night.

The last rites of former sprinter Milkha Singh are being performed at the cremation ground at Matka Chowk, in Chandigarh.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Punjab Governor & Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore, and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh are among those present at the cremation ground.

He had contracted COVID-19 last month and his 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also been infected by the virus, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday.

Nirmal Kaur was a former national women's volleyball team captain.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

