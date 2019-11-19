Mimi Chakraborty's Day 1 in Parliament pic with mom is winning the internet

New Delhi: Monday was a special day for actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who attended the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament with her mother Tapashi Chakraborty. Posting a picture with her mother on Twitter, Mimi wrote, "1st day of parliament session with mommy."

Mimi's gesture of taking her mother to the Parliament has earned her several praises on social media and the moment will be etched in Tapashi Chakraborty's memory forever.

1st day of parliament session with mommy pic.twitter.com/qOCS6YOVft — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) November 18, 2019

Tapashi got emotional after seeing her daughter represent her constituency Jadavpur in the august house. It was also a dream come true for her as she wanted to visit the Parliament for a long time now.

Speaking to Zee 24 Ghanta, Mimi said that after she became an MP, her mother told her that she had never visited the Parliament. After which, Mimi had decided that will take Tapashi along with her along during the Winter Session.

The mother-daughter duo took a round of the Parliament and took pictures in the hall of the Parliament.

Of the special moment, Mimi said that it was a big day for her as she saw her mother enjoying every bit of her visit. While Tapashi added that her she felt proud of Mimi when she saw her sit on the MP's chair.

Meanwhile, some of the comments on Mimi's picture read as, "Such a proud moment for her" and "Super."

Mimi won the Jadavpur seat under Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket and Nusrat Jahan, also an actress, registered a victory from Basirhat.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on Monday (November 19) and will end on December 13.